Union Bank of India conducts its 20th Annual General Meeting

(Seen in the photograph is Ms. A Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India along with the Board members at the Bank’s 20th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai.)

Hyderabad/Mumbai, June 30, 2022: Union Bank of India today conducted its 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 11.00 AM at Central Office, Union Bank of India, Mumbai (the deemed venue of the Meeting) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility in compliance with MCA I SEBI I MOF guidelines.

Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank chaired the meeting pursuant to Regulation 59 of the Union Bank of India (Shares and Meetings) Regulations, 1998, as amended.

In the said AGM, Shareholders of the Bank passed the following Resolutions with the requisite majority :

Discussion, approval, and adoption of Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2022, together with the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors.

Declaration of Dividend of Rs. 1.90 per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Raising of Capital for an aggregate amount of Rs. 8,100 crore.

The Chairperson thanked all the Shareholders for their presence and continued support.