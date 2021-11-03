Union bank of India Financial Results for the Half year ended September 30, 2021

Key Highlights in Q2FY2022

Strong Financial Performance:

Operating Profit and Net Profit of the Bank improved by 25.66% and 195.42% respectively on YoY basis during Q2FY22. Net interest income of Bank grew by 8.52% on YoY basis during Q2FY22.

Bank continues to demonstrate a strong liability franchise:

The CASA deposits have increased by 10.77% YoY. We now have a total deposits base at Rs.9,14,022 Crores as at the end of Q2FY22. CASA ratio improved to 37.16% from 34.61% on YoY basis.

Credit in Retail, Agri and MSME (RAM) segments grown by 8.48% on YoY basis:

Bank registered 9.35% growth in Retail, 13.06% growth in Agriculture and 2.76% growth in MSME advances on YoY basis. RAM advances as % of Domestic Advances improved by 574 bps on YoY basis to 58.51%.

Reduction in NPA:

Gross NPA (%) reduced by 207 bps on YoY basis to 12.64% as on 30.09.2021.

Cost to Income ratio of the Bank reduced by 115 bps on YoY basis:

Cost to Income ratio of the Bank reduced by 115 bps on YoY basis from 44.95% during Q2FY21 to 43.80% during Q2FY22.

Improved Capital Ratios:

CRAR improved from 12.38% as on 30.09.2020 to 13.64% as on 30.09.2021. CET1 ratio improved from 8.91% as on 30.09.2020 to 10.16% as on 30.09.2021.