Union Bank of India honored with ET Best Places to Work for Women 2021

Hyderabad/ Mumbai, 4th May 2021: Union Bank of India bagged the ‘ET Best Places to Work for Women 2021 powered by Femina’ Award. The recognition was conferred by ET Edge, an initiative of India’s largest media house – The Times Group.

The recognition is received for providing a conducive environment for women employees at the bank and setting a benchmark for diversity & inclusion in Corporate India.

The award is a testament to Union Bank of India’s vision to truly value each employee’s uniqueness and encourage team members to bring their authentic selves to work and encouraging inclusive work culture.

This recognition is felicitated to 25 best companies that are shortlisted after thorough qualification criteria like working hours flexibility, remote working, representation of women in all hierarchy levels, etc.

Union Bank of India has a 28.42% women workforce validating its vision of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.