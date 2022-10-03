Union Bank of India launches 9 Union Learning Academies

Mumbai, October 01, 2022: Union Bank of India today launched 9 Learning and Development “Centers of Excellence” (CoEs) christened as the Union Learning Academies (ULAs). The academies was launched today by Ms. A. Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, in Mumbai under the initiative of Union Prerna, the renowned HR Transformation project of the Bank. The launch event took place in presence of all dignitaries of the bank, including the Executive Directors Shri Nitesh Ranjan,Shri Rajneesh Karnatak and Shri NidhuSaxena.

The project focusses on re-designing the existing Learning and Development (L&D) ecosystem to develop a future-ready talent pool with skill sets that complement the vision of the bank and to make learning more Inclusive, Innovative and Inspiring. To achieve this aim, these ULAs will focus on specialized domains like Leadership Development, Corporate Business, Credit, Risk Management, Strategy, Agri-finance, Sales &Marketing, Operations and Digitalization. The Bank has strategically ensured to establish these CoEs pan-India in Bangalore, Mangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Lucknow and Gurgaon.

At the launch event, Ms. Manimekhalai emphasized the importance of having industry-best skill sets among all Unionites. She gave her compliments to all the ULA teams for embarking on this journey of establishing the academies. She also congratulated everyone for Union bank of India’s achievement of crossing the 18-lac crore mark today.

With the vision of transforming Union Bank of India into a continuous learning organization, the ULAs will impart training on industry-leading skills through dedicated and specialized internal as well as external trainers. The ULAs will also partner with other institutes to provide cutting-edge trainings with latest methodologies along with strong pool of certifications for the Bank employees.

With this launch, the Union bank of India is looking forward to providing global best-in-class learning opportunities to all employees across their lifetime in the Bank for a personalized career trajectory building a succession pipeline as well.