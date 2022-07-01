Union Bank of India launches a charity initiative ‘U Smile – Spread Smiles’

Hyderabad, July 01, 2022: Union Bank of India today launched a unique initiative named “U Smile – Spread Smiles” a charity initiative at its Head Office in Mumbai, wherein all Unionites and well-wishers come forward & Donate voluntarily for a cause. A well-structured provision for acceptance of Clothes, Grocery items and Donation in cash has been provided for at the Ground Floor, Central Office Building, and Reception Area.

The Donation received/collected will be totally distributed amongst the needy and poor through NGOs, Old age Homes, etc. at regular intervals.

Each Unionite will have an opportunity to voluntarily Donate on apt occasions as per their choice.

(Seen in the photograph is Ms. A Manimekhalai, MD&CEO, Union Bank of India along with Executives of the Bank at the launch of ‘U Smile – Spread Smiles’, a charity initiative by the Bank.)