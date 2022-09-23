Union Bank of India launches Ethical Hacking Lab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 23, 2022: Union Bank of India today inaugurated ‘Ethical Hacking Lab’ at the Cyber security Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Hyderabad. The aim of this unique initiative is to build cyber defence mechanism to safeguard the Bank’s Information Systems, Digital Assets, Channels etc. against potential cyber threats.

The Ethical Hacking Lab was inaugurated by Ms. A. Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India in presence of Executive Directors Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, and Shri Nidhu Saxena.

Commenting on the event, Ms. A. Manimekhalai said, “Union Bank is adopting Digital Products in a big way. Various new initiatives are taken by the Bank to increase Digital Footprints. The IT assets are increasingly exposed to the Internet. In this backdrop, our Bank has established the Ethical Hacking Lab to strengthen the cyber ecosystem. This is an important milestone as we take our cyber security journey ahead to secure digital banking experience.”

Union Bank’s Cyber security Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Hyderabad is in the process of establishing multiple cyber security centres to strengthen the Bank’s security posture and collaborate with cyber defence industries, Government bodies, etc., for implementing new technologies.