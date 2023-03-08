Union Bank of India launches ‘Women Cancer Care Solution – Pink Health’ powered by ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Bangalore, March 07, 2023: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Union Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks, today launched a specialized ‘Women Cancer Care Solution – Pink Health’ powered by ManipalCigna Health Insurance. This specialized women cancer care insurance solution is exclusively designed for Union Bank of India customers to provide coverage for breast cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer treatment.

Several studies show that cancer survivors experience above average rates of medical hardship. Stress over unpaid bills and treatment delays due to costs could lead to changes in health behaviors and jeopardize treatment outcomes. Thus, to help take away the financial burdens of its customers and for greater peace of mind before unexpected illness strikes, Union Bank of India has launched this exclusive value-based affordable insurance solution for women.

Speaking on the launch of women-centric cancer care insurance solution, Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India, said “At Union Bank Of India, we believe in the empowerment of women and are committed to secure the financial well-being of those who bank with us. Thus to empower women with better healthcare experience, and provide financial support for cancer treatment, we’re delighted to launch ‘Women Cancer Care Solution – Pink Health’ powered by ManipalCigna Health Insurance. All existing and prospective customers of the bank are eligible to obtain this women cancer care insurance solution for a nominal premium. Under the scheme a customer can be insured between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and the scheme provides lumpsum payout upon diagnosis of breast cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer.”

Commenting on the launch, Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO of ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co Ltd said, “At ManipalCigna, our priority is to focus on providing affordable, predictable and simple health insurance products to every customer segment in India and we feel privileged to be associated with a trusted brand like Union Bank of India who shares our vision to provide better healthcare financing experience to customers through customized solutions and high quality services. Keeping in line with this, we are pleased to launch a Women Cancer Care Solution – Pink Health exclusively designed for Union Bank of India, to extend quality healthcare to the banks increasing number of customers. We are confident that with the bank’s widespread branch network we will be able to reach out to a larger customer base and further bolster health insurance penetration in the country.

Medical bills incurred from unexpected illnesses are a significant source of stress that can affect patients’ recovery. Many cancer patients have to regularly visit the hospital for treatment, they might also worry about losing their job or income as they have to take significant time off work to recover. This is why it’s especially worth considering opting for a good cancer care financing solution to receive the best treatment, and help make the hospitalization process easier financially while undergoing recovery. This specialized women cancer care insurance solution by Union Bank of India offers some pink-tastic benefits to cater to women’s unique health needs and provides financial coverage for cancer treatment so women can always stay in the pink of health.

For detailed information about ‘Women Cancer Care Solution – Pink Health’, kindly visit your nearest Union Bank of India branch.

Union Bank of India has taken master policy from ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited under ManipalCigna Lifestyle Protection Group Policy.