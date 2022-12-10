Union Bank of India signs Memorandum of Understanding with Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CS-CoE), Department of IT & Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal

New Delhi, Dec 2022 – Union Bank of India today entered into MoU with the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CS-CoE), Department of IT & Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal under the Bank’s Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CCoE) initiative, according to which Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, West Bengal will provide information, cyber security awareness and other training material/content which will be utilized by Bank for cyber security awareness programs/workshops for the Bank’s stakeholders.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Union Bank of India and the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Department of IT & Electronics Govt of West Bengal at a virtual event held through video conferencing at the Bank’s Central Office in Mumbai and at Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Govt of West Bengal, Kolkata. The event was attended by MD & CEO Ms. A. Manimekhalai, all the Executive Directors – Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Shri Nidhu Saxena, and Shri Ramasubramanian S and Chief Information Security Officer Shri K M Reddy. Shri Sanjay Kumar Das, Member Secretary, Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Department of IT & Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal attended from Kolkata.

The content provided for the Information/Cyber Security Awareness shall be used by the Bank for various delivery channels like Social Media, Banks website, Emails, Media, E-Magazines, Radio, Booklets, etc.