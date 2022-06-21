Union Bank of India unveils Cyber Security Mascot to create Cyber Security Awareness

New Delhi, June 21 2022 – Union Bank of India today, announced a unique initiative, first of its kind in the Cyber Security Domain by creating & adopting the concept of Cyber Security Mascots to promote Cyber Security awareness amongst its Staff and Customers towards building robust Cyber safe Bank.

The Cyber Security Mascots, named U SuरKsha (Female Mascot) and UरKshak (Male Mascot) were unveiled by Ms. A. Manimekhalai, MD&CEO, Union Bank of India at Mumbai.

Union Bank of India has taken this proactive step towards meeting the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India to observe 1st Wednesday of every month as ‘Cyber Jaagrookta (Awareness) Diwas’ with special emphasis on capacity building of employees to deal with the challenges of Cyber-crimes.

This Cyber Security Mascot will act as an enabler to spread Digital awareness amongst Bank’s customers to protect them against the dangers of the Cyber world.

Cyber Security Mascots will be the face of Union Bank’s Cyber Security campaigns to build a robust Cyber Security culture in the Bank and prevention of Cyber frauds.

On the occasion Union Bank of India also launched Cyber Badges, Cyber Cards, Cyber Security Play Book, Cyber Moment on Cyber Safety and Security measures for capacity building of employees to deal with Cyber challenges.