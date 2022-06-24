Union Bank of India wins “Best ATM and Self- Service Innovation” Award at Retail Banker Asia Trailblazer Awards 2022

Mumbai – June, 2022: Union Bank of India bagged the prestigious International acclaimed Retail Banker Asia Trailblazer Awards 2022 Winner award in the Category under Best ATM and Self-Service Innovation for Union Virtual Connect (WhatsApp Banking) amongst Asian Banks.

The Award was given to the Bank along with its technology partner, M/s Infosys at the 13th Annual Retail Banker Asia Trailblazer Awards 2022 held today, at Singapore. The winners of the Retail Banker Asia Trailblazer Awards 2022 exemplify the agility, innovation and strategic foresight required to thrive in this dynamic, challenging and highly competitive sector.

Retail Banker International awards are prestigious awards that symbolizes the best-in-class retail banking and consumer finance institutions and individuals for their innovative service offering and commitment to customer excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. A Manimekhalai, MD&CEO, Union Bank of India remarked that Bank has deployed state of art technology platform to provide customer-centric products and services. Further, Union Bank of India has always thrived on Innovation in Technology for enriching customer experience and frictionless banking services which indicates the bank’s objective of “Digital Bank within the Bank”.

Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Executive director, Union Bank of India, said, “Bank’s UVConn Application provides a safer and faster way for customers to use banking services at their fingertips”.