Union Bank of India wins The Internet Entrepreneur Awards

Union Bank of India bagged the Internet Entrepreneur Awards (For Building Enterprises for a Tech Future – LEARN TECH Awards). This Award was conferred by The Future of Tech Congress & Awards and World Education Congress at a virtual award ceremony held today. Union Bank of India has won this award in the category of “The Best Digital Transformation of a Training Program in response to COVID 19”.

The Award was received by Shri Manas Ranjan Biswal, Executive Director, Union Bank of India. Accepting the award, Shri Biswal stated that, this award is a testimony of the agility and resilience of the training system to keep the learning process continuing across the Bank in the most turbulent times. Union Bank of India is adapting to technology in learning with great passion and perseverance and this is going to scale further new heights in days to come.