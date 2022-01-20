Union budget 2022- 23: Pre-budget expectations; Mukund Rao, Co-Founder, muvin

Neobanks are still a relatively new construct in India but will take on significant importance in the years to come. The support from the Government will certainly play a crucial role.

On the lending side in particular, the guidelines being envisaged by the RBI around digital lending will bring about some much needed transparency for consumers. The Niti Ayog recommendations on establishing a framework for Digital Banks will help neobanks to potentially transition from being pure technology and customer acquisition layer to a full fledged digital bank. This in turn will open up massive opportunities to offer very customized and tailored offerings to both retail and enterprise customers in the country.

KYC requirements can be further streamlined- clear guidance could be provided on Aadhar based KYCwith OTP. Furthermore, incentives should be provided for Video KYC as an on-boarding option. I believe that remote onboarding initiatives especially in the current pandemic situation would be key to further drive adoption of fintech platforms.

Neobanks are driving a high amount of financial inclusion and awareness especially amongst the underbanked segment in India. Public-private partnership programmes will further help to broaden reach and take these initiatives to the masses. Suitable grants and tax incentives can be provided to encourage such efforts that have an impact at a grassroots level.

The RBI had a strong financial literacy agenda in 2021 and this should continue into 2022 by partnering extensively with FinTechs. Ideally a working committee, with participation from Industry experts, fintech executives and banking executives, should be established at a central level with regional chapters to drive financial inclusion and awareness in a sustainable manner.