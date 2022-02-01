Union Budget 2022 Reaction Quote: Mr. Ravindra Sudhalkar CEO of RHF

The Government is committed to achieving its Housing For All vision. Thus, the announcement of ₹48,000 crores towards Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) is reiteration towards that commitment. The allocation of these funds along with the commitment to complete the construction of 80 lakh homes under PMAY is a step forward. Further, better coordination between centre and states for smooth approval and uniform registration deeds will definitely boost the affordable housing sector.

In the first week of December 2021, the Union Cabinet approved the extension of its flagship “Housing for All” project under PMAY to March 2024. The commitment made today in the Union Budget will ensure that there is a positive impact on millions of Indians who wish to have homes to call their own.