Union Budget 2023-2024 Quote | Neha Singh, Co-founder, Tracxn | Startups, Tech, Investments

Neha Singh, Co-founder, Tracxn:

“India has evolved to be the third-largest startup ecosystem globally and is one of the leading countries in terms of funding among middle-income countries. The Indian government has been actively working to support the growth of startups in the country. It all began in 2016 with the introduction of “Startup India,” which was followed by numerous other initiatives of a similar nature, including the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), etc. By streamlining procedures and regulations, these initiatives made it easier to do business and access financing.

Multiple helpful policies have been implemented into the current budget to support the nation’s startup ecosystem in light of the continuing inflation and funding slowdown. One of the key points announced by the finance minister is the extension of the date of incorporation for income tax benefits to start-ups from FY23 to FY24. In addition, the government has stated that startups will be able to carry forward their losses for up to 10 years. To accelerate the development of agritech firms, an agriculture accelerator fund will be established. The creation of a national data governance policy will make anonymized data available for a range of applications, creating a plethora of business opportunities. These are a few of the significant measures that have been announced this year among many more that will all aim to improve the nation’s overall startup ecosystem”