Union Budget 2023 Expectations – Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ProcessIT Global

Across the world and including India, the digital transformation and cybersecurity market growth have been phenomenal. As more businesses are digitally driven, robust digital infrastructure is required to scale, grow and implement cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Government should support extensively with public digital infrastructure spending and cybersecurity investments. The focus should also be on the ease of doing business and the reduction in compliance costs, especially for MSMEs and start-ups. Policy reforms that can further enhance private investments are required.
There should be an increase in investments in cybersecurity programs to ensure online safety while establishing accountability and trust. It should implement measures for addressing concerns around data privacy as well.
– Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ProcessIT Global