Union Budget 2023: Post Budget quote by Mr. Anand Srinivasan, Managing Director, Covestro

“The Union Budget 2023 has taken a significant step towards green growth with its focus on green hydrogen, clean energy storage and transmission. This is a welcome move that will help India transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce its carbon footprint. We at Covestro India, are committed to supporting the Government in its efforts to promote green growth and are looking forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions for a sustainable future.” – Mr. Anand Srinivasan, Managing Director, Covestro