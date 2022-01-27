Union Budget expectations 2022-23 for Start-up sector

January 27, 2022 Rekha Nair Business 0
Appalla Saikiran_Founder & CEO_SCOPE
Appalla Saikiran_Founder & CEO_SCOPE

By Appalla Saikiran, Founder & CEO, SCOPE

“We expect the government will insist on the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme to promote startups that registered a remarkable feat despite the adverse impact of the pandemic. The budget should also introduce a way forward to develop an easy regulatory system, policies, and norms for startups so that it smoothens their job to run the business without obstacles at the administrative level. The government can also think about formulating policies and mechanisms to assist startups in domestic capital participation and the creation of a favorable investment climate.”

See also  realme launches realme 8 Pro