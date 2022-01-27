Union Budget expectations 2022-23 for Start-up sector

By Appalla Saikiran, Founder & CEO, SCOPE
“We expect the government will insist on the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme to promote startups that registered a remarkable feat despite the adverse impact of the pandemic. The budget should also introduce a way forward to develop an easy regulatory system, policies, and norms for startups so that it smoothens their job to run the business without obstacles at the administrative level. The government can also think about formulating policies and mechanisms to assist startups in domestic capital participation and the creation of a favorable investment climate.”