Union Budget Quotes – Dun and Bradstreet

By – Avinash Gupta, MD and CEO, Dun and Bradstreet and Dr Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun and Bradstreet
· “The Union Budget builds on India’s growth story. It has been a balanced, consistent and growth-oriented budget with a stable tax policy regime. The government has been consistent in its thrust on infrastructure. Allocation to capital expenditure, which stands at 19% of total expenditure, is up from 12% in FY20 and FY21, should act as an automatic stabilizer. Also, the focus on the digital economy would help to manage the supply chain bottlenecks and push for inclusive growth. Two major highlights in this budget would be the taxation of Virtual Digital Assets and the introduction of Green Bonds. Taxation of virtual Digital Assets is an indirect approval for cryptocurrencies, although it comes with a caveat i.e. without setoff of loss with any other income, while Sovereign Green Bonds to finance green infrastructure through raising capital at low cost from global investors would also push for inclusion of India’s sovereign bond into the global bond indices. Lastly, given that the pandemic has lingered for more than two years now, derailing the fiscal consolidation path was much needed and the government has thus effectually provided the required support for growth,”
· “While India is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, consumption expenditure and private investments remain timid. The latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows manufacturing capacity utilisation rate stands at 60%, much below the desired levels to kick start a private investment-led growth cycle. In this context, increasing capital expenditure by 24.5% to Rs 7.5 trillion or 2.9% of the GDP is a step in the right direction to crowd-in private investment. Higher tax receipt has created fiscal space to balance the twin objectives of sustaining growth and consolidating fiscal deficit. Revised tax revenues is projected to be higher by 14.2% than the budgeted figures for FY22 and is budgeted to further increase by 9.6% in FY23. Given the looming threat of inflation due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and increases in commodity prices, it is critical to achieve and sustain a higher economic growth rate. The budget has laid the foundation for that,”