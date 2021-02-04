Union Budget Reaction: Dr KM Cherian, CEO & Chairman, Frontier Lifeline Hospital

By Dr KM Cherian, CEO & Chairman, Frontier Lifeline Hospital

“It is definitely a great boost for the healthcare sector receiving double the allocation. The 137% increase will aid the sector and also help in creating more jobs especially taking into account the effect of the pandemic. However, most of these funds are allocated towards the COVID19 vaccine drive and water and sanitation. While we have to tackle the pandemic, I have time and again emphasised on the importance of innovation and R&D in medical sciences, which has not happened. There also needs to be initiatives around PPP (public private partnerships) in Health sector to ensure progress of the industry along with transparent governance. It is the need of the hour and the government must introduce policy initiatives for the same in future.”