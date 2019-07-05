Union Budget reiterates the Government’s intent to accelerate digitisation: Surojit Shome, CEO, DBS Bank India

Surojit Shome, CEO DBS Bank India says that “The Union Budget reiterates the Government’s intent to accelerate digitisation in the economy. Incentivising digital transactions through measures such as a 2% levy on cash withdrawals from bank accounts above a cumulative one crore per annum threshold and reduced merchant discount rates can structurally change adoption levels.  Additionally, encouraging measures for start-ups should boost digital entrepreneurship as well as efforts to increase digital literacy particularly in rural India will strengthen the Digital India transformation process.”