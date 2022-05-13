Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Release Textbook on Indian Knowledge System

Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a textbook on Indian Knowledge System (IKS) written by Dr. B. Mahadevan, an IIM Bangalore Professor, Dr. Vinayak Rajat Bhat and Dr. Nagendra Pavana R.N in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam on May 16, 2022.

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a mandatory course on Indian Knowledge Systems (lKS) under its model curriculum in 2018.

The book, Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications, targeted at students of engineering and those in higher education institutions, is a culmination of efforts of the authors to fill the gap for offering a required course on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), recently mandated by AICTE. Moreover, the New Education Policy (NEP2020) has also provided a clear trajectory for imparting IKS in the higher education curriculum, necessitating a book of this kind in several higher education institutions in the country in the days to come.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, says he hopes the book will motivate professionals and IKS researchers to deep dive into each chapter and write a textbook on each of the topics.

The book seeks to introduce the epistemology and ontology of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to Engineering and Science students in a way they can relate, appreciate and explore further, should there be a keen interest in the matter.