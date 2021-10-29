Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a new state-of-the art pathology lab in Nagpur

28th October at 6:30PM; Pathkind Diagnostics has made a foray in Maharashtra with a state-of-the-art Pathology Lab in Congress Nagar and Nagpur. This move is in line with the company’s aggressive expansion plans in Maharashtra and other western & central states of India.

This new lab was inaugurated by Hon. Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India (Govt. of India) and Mr. Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics.

As a part of the expansion plan and to make quality diagnostics services accessible to the masses in western and central India, Pathkind Diagnostics has opened large format labs in Nagpur, Raipur, Jabalpur and very soon more labs will be launched in Mumbai, Pune, Augrangabad, Goa, Bhopal and Indore to be able to provide superior quality diagnostics services to the people residing in western and central parts of India at their doorsteps. Pathkind has opened almost 200 collection centres in that geography. It is pertinent to mention that Pathkind already has impressive footprint in nearby states of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh over and above the massive coverage in North and East India.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics, said, “It’s our proud privilege to set up a state-of-the-art Pathology Lab Congress Nagar, Nagpur. Our aim is to be closer to the masses with the latest technology and a comprehensive repertoire of tests across all the streams including Biochemistry, Haematology, Immunoassays, Cytogenetics, Histopathology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology etc. Not only we will be able to make superior quality diagnostics service available to the people of Maharashtra, we will be able to provide them the accurate reports in the shortest possible turnaround time to enable early detection of ailment thereby facilitating prompt treatment.

Covid has brought to the fore the importance of pathology diagnostics. We are progressively getting more and more vulnerable to getting new infections. At one hand the incidences of non-communicable diseases are increasing relentlessly, on the other hand the infectious diseases are also growing unabatedly. Covid has emphasized the need for diagnostics and as people are getting more and more aware and discerning about their health, it is imperative to make the diagnostics services available to them at their doorsteps”.

Pathkind Diagnostics, is promoted by the Mankind Pharma group & Mr. Sanjeev Vashishta and over 4 years of its inception it has become the fastest growing network of pathology labs in India. The company started operations in August, 2017 with a mission “to be a trusted brand having Pan-India footprint, making superior quality diagnostics services accessible to the masses at affordable price through innovative means” and in less than four years of its existence, the company has presence in 20 states through its 70+ labs and over 2000 collection centres. In the wake of COVID pandemic, Pathkind has created 10 labs in various cities that carry out COVID RT-PCR & other tests. Pathkind is committed to opening more and more centres to be able to reach out the masses with superior quality diagnostics services even in the hinterland at affordable prices.