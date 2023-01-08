Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates Vedanta Supported State-of-The-Art Medical Center at Hubli

Bengaluru, January 8th, 2023: Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Hon’ble MLA, Shri. Jagdish Shettar, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Medical Center in Hubli, constructed by Vedanta Sesa Goa in association with Lions Club of Hubli and The Hubli Maternity & Child Welfare Association in the distinguished presence of Shri. Navin Jaju, CEO – Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited, Shri. M Krishna Reddy, COO – Iron Ore Mining, Vedanta Limited, Hon’ble MLC, Shri. Pradeep Shettar, Hon’ble Mayor, Shri. Iresh Anchatgeri and other dignitaries of Hubli District Administration and Lions Club Hubli.

The medical center is setup to provide quality healthcare facilities for the communities around and to host periodic medical camps on Eye, Diabetes, Childcare, Bone density, Women’s health, as well as seminars and awareness session on public health, etc., to benefit the people from surrounding villages of Hubli.

The Newly constructed medical center is fully equipped with all the requisite modern facilities and infrastructure amenities including consultation rooms, waiting lounge for patients, seminar hall, medical camp facilities, Pathology center, an RO water unit for safe drinking water supply, spacious dining hall for serving free meals, a Jan Aushadi medical shop and other healthcare facilities.

On the inauguration, Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines of India, Shri. Pralhad Joshi said, “Healthcare and Upskilling are very critical for the progress of India. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we have taken up many initiatives to realize the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Shri Anil Agarwal Ji and the members of Vedanta company for partnering with us, in this journey of nation building through Nand Ghar and other CSR initiatives like this.”

Hon’ble MLA, Shri. Jagdish Shettar said, “India is witnessing the Golden Era of growth under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and it is very heartening to see multiple community development initiatives being undertaken in Hubli. I appreciate the efforts of Lions Club Hubli and Vedanta for ensuring access to quality primary healthcare care to the local communities.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri. Navin Jaju, CEO – Vedanta Sesa Goa said, “Health is one of the major thrust areas of Vedanta’s community development programs and this initiative is a step ahead in our endeavor towards ‘Transforming the Communities’ by creating quality healthcare infrastructure for them. I thank Shri. Pralhad Joshi Ji Hon’ble union Minister and Govt. of Karnataka for their wholehearted support in driving our community development programs. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Lions Club of Hubli and The Hubli Maternity & Child Welfare Association for this fruitful association with us for the development of this medical centre infrastructure.”

Under the aegis of Anil Agarwal Foundation, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka has been implementing various structured CSR initiatives such as ‘SEVA Donation Drive’, ‘Sesa Sustainability Drive’, ‘Sesa Students’ Talent Hunt’, Alternative Livelihoods Opportunities Project (ALOP) and many more for the holistic development of communities.