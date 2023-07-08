Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates the Electromagnetic Interference and Compatibility laboratories at SAMEER- Centre for Electromagnetics, Chennai

Chennai, July 2023: Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India dedicated fully automated state-of-the-art, Electromagnetic Interference and Compatibility (EMI/EMC) laboratories for qualifying the electronic equipment and systems for Military and Civilian Applications. These laboratories are established at SAMEER- Centre for Electromagnetics, today at Chennai.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted that Government of India has been promoting indigenous ecosystem for the development and manufacturing of defence and aerospace products in the country. It is mandatory that defence and aerospace products qualify for the Military Standards (MIL STD) and DO standards before deployment.

According to National survey, total Indian market for EMI and EMC tests is estimated to be approximately INR 640 – 660 crore and it is expected to touch approximately INR 1,000 – 1,200 crore by the year 2030. This growth in demand for these testing requirements is expected to be driven by increasing indigenization in manufacturing of the electronic components and products.

Pursuing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, SAMEER-Centre for Electromagnetics (CEM) has established state-of-the-art, Military Standards (MIL STD) testing laboratories for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) compliance at Chennai. This programme is funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. With the rising need of next generation technologies, reduced time to make product market ready and need of stringent compliance requirement associated with consumer awareness, SAMEER-CEM is fully prepared to meet the challenges of EMI/EMC compliance.

Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General, SAMEER, said that, “it is a milestone achievement in the journey of SAMEER’s efforts as an R&D Laboratory, to develop, deploy and successfully commission advanced EMI Laboratory. SAMEER’s services were utilised by many Government Industries/labs, MNCs, Start-up industries, SSI/MSME, etc. who are manufacturing different categories of products like Automotive, Military, ISM, Avionics, etc. SAMEER’s services were utilised by many companies to get CE mark, FCC ID, etc. for their products, which is essential to export their products to EU, USA, etc. SAMEER has been actively pursuing R&D in the areas of Intentional Electromagnetic EMI (IEMI) and high energy Electromagnetic pulse (EMP) to protect the critical electronic infrastructure”.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State, also inaugurated the indigenously developed Medical Linear Accelerator (LINAC) System deployed at Adyar Cancer Hospital, Chennai. This LINAC system is designed and developed by SAMEER. Under the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, MeitY had funded the development of 6 MV Medical LINAC for making the cancer treatment affordable to the Indian Citizens. SAMEER has been developing advanced 6MV Medical LINACs and the indigenous machines have delivered more than four lakh patient exposures at various hospitals so far.

SIDDHARTH, 6 MV Medical LINAC is an advanced radiation therapy machine that generates X-Rays of 6MV energy on command. Thus, no radioactive waste is produced from the machine. The generated X-Ray is radiated in a precisely controlled manner on cancerous tumour using Treatment Planning System. SIDDHARTH is a type approved machine and qualifies all regulatory requirements posed by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). More than 70% patients who require radiotherapy can be treated using this machine.