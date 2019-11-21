UNISOC Rolls Out its Third-Generation Wi-Fi 5 (11ac)-Based Solution IVY5623 for Smart Home Applications

UNISOC, a leading global supplier of mobile communications and Internet of Things (IoT) chipsets, today formally released its third-generation Wi-Fi 5 (11ac)-based wireless connection solution IVY5623. With distinctive advantages in Wi-Fi throughput, LTE co-existence technology, and new Bluetooth technology and fusion positioning, IVY5623 is specially designed for smart home applications.

UNISOC over the years has launched three differentiated Wi-Fi 5-based wireless connectivity solutions. IVY5621, UNISOC’s first-generation Wi-Fi 5-based chip solution, which to date has shipped over tens of millions units and has been widely used across a number of sectors, including mobile phones, tablets, OTT and IPTV. The second-generation IVY5622 has also seen the wide application in smart terminals, including mobile phones, tablets, telematics, smart advertising displays, smart speakers with shipments in the tens of millions.

Based on its extensive experience in developing the first two generations of Wi-Fi 5-based chips, UNISOC has developed the third-generation Wi-Fi 5-based chip solution IVY5623 for smart home entertainment applications, including smart home, TV and OTT/STB/CPE applications by expanding the scope of its advanced technology and the advantages of the technology from Wi-Fi to IoT.

IVY5623 is a highly integrated, low-power and high-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) that supports IEEE 802.11ac 2×2 Wi-Fi 5, MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.1 standards and has a built-in Arm Cortex-M33, with an operating frequency up to 416 MHz, making it the world’s first connection chip that is based on the Wi-Fi/BT combo architecture.

With the beginning of the 5G era, large bandwidth, high capacity and low latency of 5G technology will facilitate the application of ultra-HD videos while yielding higher requirements for data transmission throughput. Compared with its two predecessors, IVY5623 utilizes more advanced process technology resulting in an improvement of 20% in throughput and 10% in power consumption. The solution also has a wide range of peripheral interfaces supporting USB 2.0/3.0, SDIO 3.0 and PCIe 2.0 as well as the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and leverages the latest Bluetooth 5.1, Bluetooth mesh networking, long-distance transmission and high-power transmission technologies.

In addition to the outstanding Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE co-existence technologies, IVY5623 consistently provides stable connections by reducing the wireless interference between Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE operating under adjacent radio frequencies, delivering an unmatched experience to wireless connection users.

UNISOC’s IVY5623 supports Bluetooth AOD/AOA-and Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT) fusion-based indoor positioning and enables precision positioning in indoor navigation, reverse vehicle tracking, shopping mall guidance and other application scenarios. As a result, UNISOC is one of the few chip manufacturers in the industry that can provide fusion technology-based indoor positioning solutions.

“With its deep experience in the field of wireless connection technology, UNISOC has created a comprehensive solution covering short-range Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wide-area cellular and GNSS satellite communication,” said Wang Long, Executive Vice President, UNISOC. “Connection infrastructure is essential in the intelligently connected world. UNISOC has been committed to becoming a facilitator in the digital era by leveraging its experience and advantages to build a complete information highway system that is connected to the era of the Internet of Everything.”