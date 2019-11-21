UNISOC Rolls Out its Third-Generation Wi-Fi 5 (11ac)-Based Solution IVY5623 for Smart Home Applications

UNISOC,  a leading global supplier of mobile communications and Internet of Things  (IoT)  chipsets,  today formally released its third-generation Wi-Fi  5 (11ac)-based wireless connection solution IVY5623. With distinctive advantages in Wi-Fi throughput,  LTE co-existence technology, and new Bluetooth technology and fusion positioning,  IVY5623 is specially designed for smart home applications.

UNISOC over the years has launched three differentiated Wi-Fi  5-based  wireless connectivity solutions.  IVY5621, UNISOC’s first-generation Wi-Fi  5-based chip solution, which to date has shipped over tens of millions units and has been widely used across a number of sectors, including mobile phones,  tablets,  OTT  and  IPTV.  The second-generation IVY5622 has also seen the wide application in smart terminals, including mobile phones, tablets, telematics, smart advertising displays, smart speakers with shipments in the tens of millions.

 

Based on its extensive experience in developing the first two generations of Wi-Fi 5-based chips, UNISOC has developed the third-generation Wi-Fi 5-based chip solution IVY5623 for smart home entertainment applications, including smart home, TV and OTT/STB/CPE applications by expanding the scope of its advanced technology and the advantages of the technology from Wi-Fi to IoT.

 

IVY5623 is a highly integrated, low-power and high-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) that supports IEEE 802.11ac 2×2 Wi-Fi 5, MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.1 standards and has a  built-in  Arm  Cortex-M33,  with  an  operating  frequency  up  to  416  MHz,  making  it  the world’s first connection chip that is based on the Wi-Fi/BT combo architecture.

With the beginning of the 5G era, large bandwidth, high capacity and low latency of 5G technology   will   facilitate   the   application   of   ultra-HD   videos   while yielding higher requirements for data transmission throughput.  Compared  with  its  two  predecessors, IVY5623 utilizes more advanced process technology resulting in an improvement of 20% in  throughput  and  10%  in  power  consumption.  The  solution  also  has  a  wide  range  of peripheral interfaces supporting USB 2.0/3.0, SDIO 3.0 and PCIe 2.0 as well as the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and leverages the latest Bluetooth 5.1, Bluetooth mesh networking, long-distance transmission and high-power transmission technologies.

 

In  addition  to  the  outstanding  Bluetooth,  Wi-Fi  and  LTE  co-existence  technologies, IVY5623 consistently provides stable connections by reducing the wireless interference between Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE operating under adjacent radio frequencies, delivering an unmatched experience to wireless connection users.

 

UNISOC’s  IVY5623  supports  Bluetooth  AOD/AOA-and  Wi-Fi  Round-Trip-Time  (RTT) fusion-based  indoor  positioning  and  enables  precision  positioning  in  indoor  navigation, reverse vehicle tracking, shopping mall guidance and other application scenarios. As a result, UNISOC is one of the few chip manufacturers in the industry that can provide fusion technology-based indoor positioning solutions.

 

“With  its  deep  experience  in  the  field  of  wireless  connection  technology,  UNISOC  has created  a  comprehensive  solution  covering  short-range  Bluetooth,  Wi-Fi,  wide-area cellular and GNSS satellite communication,” said Wang Long, Executive Vice President, UNISOC.  “Connection  infrastructure  is  essential  in  the  intelligently connected world. UNISOC has been committed to becoming a facilitator in the digital era by leveraging its experience  and  advantages  to  build  a  complete  information  highway  system  that  is connected to the era of the Internet of Everything.”