United College of Education, Greater Noida Organizes an industrial visit to Coca-Cola’s manufacturing unit

November 2022: United College of Education, Greater Noida, Organised an industrial visit to the manufacturing unit of Coca-Cola, Greater Noida. Students asked Some Questions about Coca-Cola and their Journey to the coordinator of the unit, Miss Richa ji and She showed a video related to Coca Cola by which the students got many important information about Coca Cola. Unit’s Marketing Manager Saurabh, Unit Coordinator Miss Richa and UCE Faculty Mr. Deepak Singh Bhadauria and Miss Mansi Saxena were present on the occasion.