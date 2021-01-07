United Pacific Highlights Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror

Long Beach, CA : United Pacific’s Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror (Part # M1003) is now available for a wide range of classic car applications.

Constructed of a highly polished stainless steel mirror head section (2.5″ x 6″), with a universal mount chrome-plated zinc die cast mirror arm and base. This replica type interior mirror design was inspired by early Cobra’s and hot rods.

“United Pacific Industries leads the aftermarket in offering high quality parts and accessories for classic car enthusiasts,” said Jai Baek, Marketing and Creative Director for United Pacific. “There is no better way to honor a legacy of hot rods than with an accurate reproduction United Pacific Cobra Style Interior Rearview Mirror.”

United Pacific offers a wide range of products for many popular classic vehicle models, including LED lighting, body panels, interior and exterior trim, and more. Most components are designed to directly replacement factory parts, or to be easily installed as optional accessories.