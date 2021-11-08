United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store

A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing customers to see the full product portfolio United Pacific can offer.

“We listened to our customers and worked hard to find ways to improve the overall shopping experience and we believe the new online store will provide customers with a unique shopping experience and quicker access to United Pacific classic car parts,” said Jai Baek, Marketing & Creative Director.

Created with the user experience in mind, the online store includes many new features to help shoppers easily browse through United Pacific products. New features include:

· New Account Dashboard will put our users to manage and monitor their accounts.

· My Garage will filter the parts & accessories for customers who own specific vehicles.

· Improved Product and YMM Filters which allows users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by category or year specific model.

· Great Content to engage our audience with the builder collaboration stories, photos, videos, relevant news, and event information.