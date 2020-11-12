United Way Delhi and Dr Naresh Trehan launches #MillionPledges campaign to urge citizens for responsible celebrations during the festive season

United Way Delhi, a leading not-for-profit organization, working to improve lives in a measurable, scalable and sustainable way, has launched the campaign #MillionPledges under the initiative “Yudh-Corona Ke Virudh”, for raising awareness among the public during this festive season. The campaign appeals to everyone to continue taking all safety measures and aid the Government’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic. #MillionPledges is a collaborative effort of key stakeholders with lead partner United Way Delhi.

Doctor Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, has pledged his support for the cause and is on-board as an ambassador for the campaign. Through the campaign, United Way appeals to corporate partners and individuals to pledge their support and donate towards strengthening the primary healthcare system and directly support our brave healthcare and frontline workers.

The #MillionPledges campaign is aimed to create awareness amongst citizens to celebrate the ongoing festivities in a responsible manner considering the number of Corona cases in the country are on a rise again. The campaign will have various touchpoints where people can take a pledge to celebrate keeping the necessary precautions in mind. Aimed at a large outreach, netizens are urged to take the pledge on social media using the hashtag #IPledge4CoVIDsafeFestivities.

The campaign is being implemented in association with Literacy India, a 25-year-old non-profit organization, working relentlessly to support the education of underprivileged women and children. Our Radio Partner, 92.7 Big FM is supporting the #MillionPledges campaign and reaching out to the masses highlighting the need of the hour to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Kapil Kumria, Board Chair, United Way Delhi said; “Our #MillionPledges campaign is aimed to create responsibility amongst the citizens to follow the safety guidelines by the Government, to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festivities. This year is unlike any other year; therefore, it is important to ensure safer celebrations. While the festivities need to be enjoyed, each individual has the responsibility to ensure that we do not add to the current burden on the frontline workers during the pandemic. The campaign is a reminder to wear a face mask and follow social distancing.”

Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta said, “India’s frontline workers have worked tirelessly to contain and control the spread of the ongoing pandemic. We have managed to keep our fatality rate low and recovery rate high because of the efforts and dedication of our brave warriors. Now with the unlock and festive season, it is our turn to show support to our warriors and follow the three simple protocols while celebrating – wear a mask, practise social distancing, and maintain the highest level of hand hygiene. These simple steps will keep the virus at bay. The #MillionPledges campaign is our attempt to remind everyone to follow these practices and celebrate responsibly. Join the campaign to support the frontline workers defeat one of the biggest health crisis.”

United Way Delhi has been working relentlessly since the onset of the pandemic to support the Government’s initiatives during the CoVID Pandemic. Successful distribution of essential items took place in various cities and states including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Pune, Baroda, and Uttarakhand United Way Delhi supported key intervention areas such as Hospital Support Packages, Frontline Workers Kits, and Family Essentials Kits with Food and hygiene materials, Shelter Home Kits have been successfully done by United Way since the beginning of the lockdown.