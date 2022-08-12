United Way Mumbai in partnership with Castrol India and Andheri RTO relaunch the two-wheeler safe riding simulator training

12th August 2022, Mumbai, India:

Focused on bringing about positive social impact across sectors, United Way Mumbai in partnership with Castrol India Limited joined forces with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Andheri to impart 2-wheeler training via simulator to license applicants. There was a symbolic event today, August 12, 2022 to unveil the simulator. Andheri RTO was city’s first RTO to install a two-wheeler simulator which was used for training the license applicants in 2018 but the initiative was discontinued in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

In a bid to make roads and road travel safe for riders and passengers, and to create more awareness about rules and regulations, United Way Mumbai aims to impart professional training to all the learner license applicants. As a part of the initiative, United Way Mumbai has stationed professional trainer at the RTO office, 5 days a week throughout the year. The programme will ensure that 2 wheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their two wheeler license.

Impact till date at Andheri RTO:

From May 2019 till date: 14,859 license applicants have been trained in safe two wheeler riding.

George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai said, “With the use of the two-wheeler simulator, our intent is to make this training more engaging and comprehensive for the participants. We had been providing this training at Andheri RTO since May 2018 with support from Castrol India and now after the pandemic we will resume this programme. There is scope for making such formal training part and parcel of the license issuance system across India. As there is a dearth of professional training facilities for two-wheeler riders in India, we hope to collaborate with more RTO offices to replicate this initiative.”

Rekha Pillai, Head CSR- Castrol India limited , said, “Safety is at the core of everything we do at Castrol and with this association, we hope to inculcate this value in every rider. The simulator will equip license applicants with advanced training to correctly gauge their riding abilities and further raise their awareness levels on traffic rules, safe distance, speed limits and pedestrian safety. By influencing the correct riding behaviors amongst riders, we can enable them to keep India moving safely.”

The initiative was flagged off at the Mumbai West RTO (Andheri) in the presence of Jitendra Patil, Additional Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra, Ashok Pawar, Regional Transport Officer – RTO Mumbai West, Rekha Pillai- Head CSR- Castrol India limited , as well as the CEO of United Way Mumbai, Mr. George Aikara.