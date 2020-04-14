UnitedHealth Group Commits Additional $10 Million for COVID-19 International Response

Gurugram, April 14th, 2020 – UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will contribute an initial $10 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic internationally in countries where its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses operate, including in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Ireland, Peru, Philippines and Portugal. Consistent with the company’s efforts in the United States, the funding will support those most directly impacted by the public health emergency, including health care workers, seniors and people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness, while also expanding access to care in underserved communities.

“COVID-19 is a global health emergency and UnitedHealth Group is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of people around the world,” said Dave Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. “This additional investment of $10 million will support that effort and builds on our commitment to deploy our in-country resources, deep clinical expertise, and our compassionate team to support those in need at this unprecedented time.”

UnitedHealth Group has developed partnerships with leading non-governmental organizations, universities and public health systems in each country. The funding will provide vital support for each country’s unique and most pressing needs, such as:

Addressing food insecurity and funding health care and hygiene supports for vulnerable individuals and families.

Helping expand local health care system capacity to treat COVID-19 patients through equipment, supplies and hospital beds.

Purchasing protective equipment and safety kits for health care workers and other front-line responders.

“We are working across the international communities to make resources available quickly and efficiently in an effort to fight COVID-19 and provide support for those most impacted by this global health crisis,” Wichmann said.

The details of the country-specific partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks.