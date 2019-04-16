Unity Technologies and Disney Television Animation Celebrate Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award for Collaboration on “Baymax Dreams”

Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, celebrated its first Technology and Engineering Emmy® win for its collaboration with Disney Television Animation on “Baymax Dreams.” The series of broadcast quality shorts, based on the Emmy Award-nominated television series, “Big Hero 6 The Series,” were created significantly faster in real-time compared to a traditional offline production cycle and aired on Disney Channel, YouTube, and the DisneyNOW app.

“Working with Disney Television Animation was a dream come true for the team at Unity. To see the creativity of trailblazing in animation rewarded with a Technology and Engineering Emmy is amazing validation at how far Unity’s real-time technology has evolved,” said Isabelle Riva, Head of Made with Unity, Unity Technologies. “On behalf of Unity, I’d like to thank the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for recognizing how our real-time technology has accelerated the innovation of broadcast quality productions.”

With the honor, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognized the excellence in engineering creativity that has materially affected the television viewing experience. Unity’s real-time development platform brings speed and creative freedom to film and content makers. The technology gives studios the power to do layout, animation blending, light, VFX, render, and composite all in the same place, at the same time. These powerful tools are also available to integrate into film and animation pipelines of all types. More information about the making of “Baymax Dreams” can be found here. To learn more about Unity’s real-time technology for film, please request a free consultation.

