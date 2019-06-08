Unity Technologies Announces Unity Reflect – First of Its Kind Product Enables Real-Time BIM Collaboration On Any Device With One Click

Unity Technologies (https://unity.com), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, today announced Unity Reflect: a new product which will enable Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) professionals to unlock the value of BIM data by putting it directly in the hands of any user and on any device. Unity Reflect makes real-time data visualization and data collaboration possible with a Revit plug-in that exports BIM and CAD data in just one click. With Unity Reflect, design changes made in Revit will automatically sync across any device in real-time from mobile to desktop to virtual reality (VR) to augmented reality (AR). Unity Reflect will give everyone working in the AEC industry the power to see everything in context and quickly make changes, which improves collaboration and reduces costly mistakes. Available in fall 2019, customers can receive updates on Unity Reflect by signing up here.

“Unity’s real-time 3D technology provides value at every stage of the design, build and operate lifecycle for buildings and infrastructure,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Technologies. “Together with Autodesk, we are unlocking the value of BIM data by putting it directly in the hands of any AEC professional to explore design options, solve complex engineering issues, and accelerate construction projects through real-time immersive experiences.”

As project timelines become tighter, it becomes imperative for project stakeholders across the AEC industry to collaborate effectively and make design iterations quickly. Unity Reflect will solve this hard problem by creating an interactive 3D experience that is live-linked to the original design application. When changes are made in Revit, such as relocating a door, adding windows or adjusting materials, it will be automatically reflected in Unity Reflect in real-time. Unity Reflect will also enable access of interactive 3D experiences across 25+ platforms from anywhere in the world – collaborators won’t need to be in the same room – or on the same device – to make real-time changes.

“Our collaboration with Unity is important because visualization has become a vital part of the design process, particularly in the AEC industry where time is money,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. “Real-time, immersive experiences are becoming the norm, and this integration with Autodesk Revit cuts down on dead time between revisions and meetings which is critical to giving our shared customers a competitive edge.”

The integration of Revit is part of a broader collaboration between Unity and Autodesk to ensure full data interoperability between many Autodesk products and Unity. Through this collaboration, Unity and Autodesk are empowering AEC professionals to spend less time translating data and figuring out how to make tools work together and make smarter design decisions. In addition to out of the box support for Autodesk’s Revit, Unity has developed a series of API’s that will allow other applications to publish and sync to the Reflect framework.

Unity exists to empower the success of the world’s creators with the most accessible and powerful real-time 3D development platform. Unity’s revolutionary tools enable creators from a diverse range of industries to build high-performance, high-fidelity experiences, all in real-time. The company’s technology is used by more than half of the top 50 AEC companies and the top 10 best-selling automotive brands. Learn more about Unity Reflect.