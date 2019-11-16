Unity Technologies unveils partnership with Unit 040 for making digital twins at Unite

Unity Technologies, the market-leading platform for developing a broad range of applications in the field of real time 3D, and AR/VR, concluded their third edition of Unite India in Kochi. The one-of-its-kind developer summit, in collaboration with the Government of Kerala witnessed 1100+ delegates over a period of two days. In the keynote session, Mr. Arvind Neelakantan, Head of Technology and Evangelism, Indian Subcontinent, Unity Technologies unveiled a recent addition to Unity’s Verified Solutions Program, a Netherlands-based company Unit040 who publishes Prespective, a solution for developing digital twins at Unity.

PREspective delivers the ability to integrate with external formats and systems ranging from Functional Mockup Unit definitions, to Simulink models, to physical control units, and to reflect those behaviours and controls within system models inside Unity. The platform will allow its users in creating Digital twins of their complex systems, ranging from machines to entire production facilities.

Through the partnership, Unity and Unit040 aims to put in a joint effort in sharing intelligence, expertise and resources to accommodate the ever-growing need of industrial use of Unity3D and Prespective for the increasing demand in the manufacturing and automotive industry.

Speaking at the session, Mr. Arvind Neelakantan, Head of Technology, Unity Technologies said, “Real-time is changing everything around us in a true sense. It is changing how businesses are now designing, building and delivering better products more quickly. Moreover, it is changing consumer experiences to a new level altogether with hyper-realistic quality made with Unity. We are proud to be continuing to partner with the innovators of the world with the sole purpose of serving our users and customers better in every way.”

Unity also announced the new Unity Toolkits, which will provide the users with ready-to-use building blocks for industrial use cases. Unity announced their, HMI Toolkit, Render Streaming and Immersive Collaboration Toolkit. The toolkits will allow its users to extend and modify the toolkits as per the need, whether the users have developed their own Unity components, or they want to connect them with other business systems. For human machine interfaces – HMIs – Unity is already being utilized in many leading companies.

Unity’s new HMI toolkit redefines the passenger experience in an automobile and extends our support to commonly used automotive SoCs in the HMI domain. With Unity, users can seamlessly connect HMI development processes from research to design and deployment. In this process Unity helps to prototype and iterate on the user experience. This significantly reduces time during the development process.

On the occasion, Anumukonda Ramesh, Country Manager, India Subcontinent, Unity Technologies said, “Unity is cohesively working towards strengthening the application of realtime3D across industries like education, automotive, manufacturing, film making & animation and game development. We are invested in enabling the developer community to bring the next wave of revolution of mixed reality for the various industries. It is very encouraging to see the support we have received from the Government of Kerala and the Kerala Startup Mission in bringing the developer community together and enabling them in becoming the creative talent pool for the nation.”

Unite is Unity’s global developer conference hosted in 8 countries and is the most important gathering of Unity developers, artists, publishers, educators, and enthusiasts. Scheduled on 14th and 15th November, Unite India 2019 brought together gaming industry experts and eminent spokespeople from the industry, under one roof to give a deep insight into the world of evolving technologies.