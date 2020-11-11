Universal Sompo General Insurance appoints Nilesh Mejari as CFO

Universal Sompo General Insurance, a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments Corporation and Sompo Japan Insurance ropes in Nilesh Mejari from German reinsurer, Munich Re India Ltd as its CFO.

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited has appointed Nilesh Mejari as its CFO w.e.f. 11th November 2020. Mr. Nilesh Mejari is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a seasoned finance professional with over 19+ years of experience in BFSI industry which includes Insurance, Banking and Audit.

Universal Sompo with over 1,000 employees and 87 offices across India is a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments Corporation and Sompo Japan Insurance.

Under Nitesh’s leadership, the company aims to strengthen the Finance & Accounts department through robust and compliant financial planning and execution and enable Universal Sompo to become a sustainable growth-oriented organization of repute.