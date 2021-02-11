Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited ties up with Saptagiri Grameena Bank on 11th February 2021.

Saptagiri Grameena Bank operates in the entire Chittoor and Krishna Districts of Andhra Pradesh State. It plays a very predominant role in striving for rural prosperity. It provides easily accessible banking and credit services to the rural population through its 223 bank branches.

Saptagiri Grameena Bank is confident that the Bancassurance partnership with Universal Sompo shall add value to its esteemed individual customers, small and micro enterprises by means of comprehensive insurance covers.

Universal Sompo has already started increasing its reach into rural part of India to cater to rural segment by using technology and deploying human resources as needed. Alliance with Saptagiri Grameena Bank shall remain instrumental and Universal Sompo is deeply committed.

About the company

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

It has footprints across the country to serve its customers with 17 Zonal Offices, 86 Branch Offices and a 1500 strong workforce. It offers a wide-range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments. It’s innovating in the health insurance space and offers both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with its bank partners. It serves customers through a vast and compliant distribution network of banks, agents, brokers, auto dealers, POSPs, CSCs and so on. It continues to invest in technology ensuring smooth purchase experience for customers and rapid integration facility for distributors.