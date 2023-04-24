Universities – Industries and Government should work together

India’s G-20 Presidency is a great opportunity for the people of India, especially the young India, to make profound contributions to creating a new world order in line with India’s age-old Vedic Sanatana philosophy of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”, said Vice Chancellor Prof PB Sharma while delivering his welcome address at the G-20 Lecture by Dr. VK Saraswat, Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog on ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development organized today, April 20th, 2023 by Amity University Haryana. Path-breaking Science and Technology Innovation is needed to foster a new era of growth and development with sustainability and for the creation of millions of new jobs in green science and technology areas covering a wide spectrum of new enterprises, businesses, and services to create India of our dream said Prof Sharma.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Hon’ble Member of NITI Aayog and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University during his highly inspiring address, emphasised on the role of Science and Technology in driving Sustainable Development in India and around the world. The challenges facing India, such as climate change, air pollution, water scarcity, and energy security, require innovative and sustainable solutions that can only be achieved through the application of science and technology. Dr. Saraswat articulated the need to promote renewable energy and sustainable production and sustainable consumption patterns and requires much greater investment in renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power, and for greater use of electric vehicles and other sustainable transportation options. Dr. Saraswat also presented the thrust of the present government to foster a new era of Industry, Academia, and Government cooperation to accelerate India’s sustained march on pathways of Industry 4.0 on one hand and the formidable support for the success of the circular economy mission of the government.

Dr Saraswat advocated that India has enormous potential to become a global hub for technological innovation and highlighted the importance of investment in research and development, supporting new start-ups, and strengthening the linkages between industry, academia, and government. These efforts can help to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship and supports the growth of new technologies and new industries for the inclusive and sustainable development of India. The fusion of 5G, AI, and IoT is a key area where India can leverage its technological capabilities to enhance human capacity, now that the smart and intelligent technologies that can be applied to a wide range of critical areas, such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and transportation to improve efficiency, productivity, and quality of life, said by Dr. Saraswat.

Dr. Saraswat also emphasised a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to education and research that takes into account social, economic, and environmental factors. This requires a collective effort to address the digital divide, promote access to technology and digital literacy, and ensure that the benefits of technological innovations are distributed equitably.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Vikas Madhukar, Amity University Haryana said that Amity University Haryana is leading by example in green practices and has earned a high reputation for its green initiatives for environment, energy, and water conservation. Dr. Madhukar stated that Amity University Haryana is a green campus that has LEED Platinum Certification from USGBC from 2017 onwards, the1st university campus in India, and 2nd in Asia to get the USGBC certificate. He added that AUH campus is a zero-wastewater discharge campus and has a well-established rainwater harvesting system and solid waste management. AUH has been ranked by THE, Times Higher Education Impact 2022, 32nd worldwide in SDG 7 for (clean and green energy) and 63rd worldwide for SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation).

Dr. Sanjna Vij, G-20 Nodal Officer at Amity University Haryana presented a brief report on various activities and programs organised by AUH under the G-20 University Connect Program for sensitizing young minds of students and faculty about the importance of the G-20 India Presidency and its objectives. These included invited lectures by Dr. Mangu Singh, Former Managing Direction Delhi Metro on ‘Future of Mobility’ and Swami Mukudananda, Global Spiritual Leader on ‘G-20 Presidency: Fostering Peace, Harmony and Hope for a Blissful World’, besides Poster Competition and Brain Storming Session by young inspired minds.

The student winners of the G-20 Poster competition and Brainstorming session were awarded certificates of appreciation by Dr. VK Saraswat.

The event was also graced by Dr. W. Selvamurthy, a renowned scientist and former Chief Controller of R&D of DRDO, who is currently the President of Amity Science and Technology Innovation Foundation, ASTIF of the Amity Education Group. The G-20 Lecture was organised under the sponsorship of RIS, G-20 University Connect Program, and was graced by Mr. Ali Syed and Ms. Niyati Singh, officers of RIS.

Dr. Atul Thakur, Director, Amity Institute of Nanotechnology & Amity School of Applied Sciences, AUH, Dr. Shalini Bhaskar, Director, Amity School of Engineering and Technology, AUH, Dr. HRP Yadav, HOD, Civil Engineering, Dr. Ravi Manuja, Registrar, AUH, Dr. IS Thakur, Director, ASEES & Rear Admiral. KK Pandey, Director HR along with a large number of students, Heads of the Institutions, and members of the faculty were also present during the program.

In the question answer session, Dr. Saraswat interacted with the young minds who asked searching questions on India’s growth and developmentinitiatives and the futuristic science and technology for sustainable development.

The vote of Thanks was presented by Prof. U N Singh, Dean Faculty of Arts & Chair-Professor of Linguistics, Amity University Haryana.