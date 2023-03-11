University of Southern California invites Upasana Kamineni Konidela to speak on topics of women empowerment and sustainability

11 March 2023: Upasana Kamineni Konidela is a next-gen entrepreneur, sustainability-activist and distinguished philanthropist, who has been committed to promoting sustainability and women’s empowerment in India. She is the founder of URLife and Vice Chairperson CSR-Apollo Hospitals. She was recently invited by the University of Southern California (USC) to address eager students for a discussion on crucial topics pertaining to the well-being of women in India and across the world. Her speech focused on the rising need of sustainable business practices, pushing for women independence through financial stability, serving communities with empathy & advocating women’s rights to avail of key benefits for maternity and child care.

Elaborating on her experience, Upasana Kamineni Konidela said, “Sharing my views on women empowerment and sustainability with the students of USC on Women’s Day will hold a special reverence in my heart. It’s always an energizing experience to address young adults who are increasingly conscious of the environment and are keen on advocating women power through equality and empowerment. I believe that revolutions start from the grassroots, and foremost through initiating change in our education systems. We can do this together by imbibing values of sustainable practices and serving communities with dignity and respect.”

Upasana is deeply passionate about promoting sustainability and has been the force behind initiating valuable and futuristic projects to create a sustainable and eco-friendly future. Her project ‘Arrjava by Apollo Foundation’ is a green skilling initiative that works with indigenous tribal communities that helps the community create locally sourced goods for their sustenance. A humanitarian at heart, she is committed to giving back to society by creating livelihood for backward communities and empowering them to live a self-sufficient life.

Upasana also strongly believes in transforming the lives of women by working relentlessly to patch the persistent gender gaps that exist because of social norms and stereotypes that are barriers to the development of women. Her holistic approach towards women empowerment and sustainability has been fast gaining a foothold at a global level as she drives deep and long-term impact via her initiatives across Apollo Foundation and URLife.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has received various accolades including the Femina Award in Healthcare and the ‘Tycoons of Tomorrow’ to name a few. In 2019, Upasana was also presented with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Philanthropist of the Year for her consistent philanthropic efforts and also did leading work during Covid-19 which was acknowledged by GQ magazine’s representation of Heroes 2021.