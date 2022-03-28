New Delhi, 28th March 2022: Synersoft, India’s leading SME-focused IT company organized a webinar on 24th March 2022 at 3:00 pm. The topic of the webinar was “Unknown Facts About Blackbox”, the speaker was Mr. Vishal Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The speaker of the webinar was Mr. Vishal Shah, who is the main man behind the innovation and formation of the Blackbox. In this webinar, he discussed the whole journey of BLACKbox from its inception to its whole creation. He highlighted the importance of the Blackbox, customer persona, unique features, hidden technologies, and buy-back policies.

Today, every SME owns some digital assets and requires protection. Blackbox is a one-stop solution for data loss prevention, data theft prevention, and IT standardization. During the pandemic most of the employees of SMEs were using their own laptops, Blackbox Duo, one of the most promising features of this innovation, helped enterprises in monitoring work from home employees. With this Duo feature, employees can create two profiles, one will be their personal and the other will be professional, and the latter will be controlled and monitored by the enterprise.

This webinar was very informative and helpful for SMEs. It clarified all the doubts related to the features of BlackBox, and also covered all the areas related to data loss and protection. The engaging session of the webinar created awareness about the legendary product and explained almost everything about the Blackbox. This webinar proved to be very helpful to enterprises in understanding the whole concept of BlackBox and data loss prevention.