Unleashing the Power of Ideas: Sanawar Round Square Conference Kicks off with a Bang!

May 07, 2023: The much-anticipated Sanawar Round Square Conference, hosted by The Lawrence School, Sanawar, commenced with tremendous fanfare, setting the stage for a transformative and impactful event. Bringing together 27 schools and 244 delegates from India and abroad, the conference embraces the theme of “Protect….Preserve…. Progress…For Sustainable Development,” embodying the core values of Round Square – Internationalism, Democracy, Environment, Adventure, Leadership, and Service.

The opening ceremony unfolded amidst great enthusiasm as distinguished guests, delegates, and speakers gathered to mark the beginning of this momentous occasion. Mrs. Rajbir Sandhu, Round Square Schools’ Support Director for Southeast Asia and the Gulf, graced the event as the esteemed Chief Guest. She emphasized the profound ideals that Round Square stands for and shed light on the remarkable projects and services being undertaken worldwide.

Mr. Himmat Singh Dhillon, the Headmaster, presented a token of appreciation to keynote speakers Mr. Kartick Satyanarayan, Ms. Rituparna Ghosh, and Mr. Arjun Kochhar for their benign presence. Expressing his delight, Mr. Dhillon extended a warm welcome to all participating schools, commending their presence and dedication to the Round Square Conference at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. The lighting of the lamp and the flag ceremony by the schools resonated as powerful symbols of unity and shared purpose.

The conference took an insightful turn with an illuminating presentation by Mr. Kartick Satyanarayan, founder of Wildlife SOS, an NGO dedicated to conserving wildlife in India. Mr. Satyanarayan’s presentation shed light on the critical efforts undertaken by the NGO to safeguard endangered species such as bears, elephants, leopards, crocodiles, and bats. It served as an eye-opening reminder of the urgent need to preserve our precious wildlife and take proactive measures.

The opening ceremony culminated with a group photograph of the esteemed delegates, capturing the spirit of collaboration and inspiration that permeated the event.

On June 5, as the conference delegates arrived, they were welcomed with an engaging ice-breaking session, fostering a sense of camaraderie and familiarity among the delegates. A Heritage Walk provided the delegates with an opportunity to delve into the rich legacy and history of The Lawrence School, Sanawar. The evening witnessed a vibrant showcase of culture and talent with “Abhinandan,” the soft opening event, offering a much-anticipated respite and celebrating the diverse cultural tapestry that Sanawar proudly holds.

The Sanawar Round Square Conference promises to be a catalyst for change, offering a platform for young minds to ideate, collaborate, and contribute towards a sustainable future. With its focus on innovation, collaboration, and inspiration, the conference is poised to leave a lasting impact on the delegates, empowering them to become global change-makers.

Mr. Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to witness the incredible energy and passion that the Sanawar Round Square Conference has ignited. It is an honor to host this esteemed gathering of schools, delegates, and renowned speakers who share a common vision for positive transformation. Together, we will inspire and empower our future leaders to create a better world.”

The Sanawar Round Square Conference is set to continue with a myriad of engaging sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and immersive experiences, all aimed at shaping the leaders of tomorrow and driving sustainable progress.