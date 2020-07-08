Unlock 2.0 with VingaJoy’s new range of Essential Products

New Delhi: The new lockdown norms came with the recommencing of private and Government offices in the capital. While some people are already back to work, many others are planning to resume their office soon enough. Getting back to the #NewNormal and with the introduction of Unlock 2.0, VINGAJOY has launched its range of safety products that comprises of face shields, face masks, and hand sanitizers. The brand through its latest product line is helping people to adopt a new habit, i.e., to own a basic kit of safety essentials that one must always carry with themselves before stepping out of their homes.

All three products have been designed keeping in mind the unique features and importance they entail.

VingaJoy’s Face Guard features a visor that is made up of high-quality polycarbonate material ensuring flexibility and full-face protection through its coverage. It comes with a comfortable headband and forehead support. Thus, maximum comfort is guaranteed for longer usage. It can effectively help in blocking droplets, bacteria, and dust; ensuring safety complete safety of your face.

VingaJoy has come up with 2 variants of Face Mask VM-10 and VM- 33 ensuring maximum comfort and breathability. VM-33 Face Mask is a pure cotton mask offering a unique feature of reversible wear. This mask is completely made of soft cotton which comes with comfortable ear loops. Its three-dimensional structure prevents the anti-dust and germs from entering through the mask. Understanding a core element people sought out for while choosing a mask, this haze-free mask ensures that healthy air can easily be inhaled through its filtration.

VingaJoy’s hand sanitizers are bottled in 3 different quantities, 100ml, 200ml, and 500ml respectively, which are easy to carry. The alcohol content in the liquid is sufficient to kill 99.99% of germs without water. It also protects the skin from oxidative damage and helps to prevent itching. The liquid is non-sticky with long-lasting fragrance.

Commenting on the release of the new line-up, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy commented, “Hon’ble Prime Minister of India appreciated the MSMEs for helping the nation fighting with COVID-19 in different ways. Our vision is clear, to make our nation self-sufficient with the manufacturing of safety products, consumer tech goods, and VocalforLocal Products. This move will surely help India in generating more jobs and higher GDP, promoting our mission of MAKE IN INDIA.”

Aimed at eliminating the market shortage of safety products and serving as many customers as possible, the company is readily taking bulk orders for the same across the nation to provide the utmost protection from the virus to one and all.