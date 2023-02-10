Unlock the doors to your dream home

February 10, 2023: A dream home is not just four walls and a roof. It’s a lifetime of happiness, love, and laughter, which is why considering every aspect before buying a house is a must. Optimal Media Solutions- A Division of Times Internet Limited in association with SBI is proud to announce the SBI – Times Propertyfiesta of 2023 in the heart of Delhi with Real Estate players.

The Times Property Fiesta 2023 is happening in collaboration with SBI Home Loans, bringing out the best benefits for homebuyers.This two-day exhibition will showcase the latest and most innovative real estate projects from around the city on the 11th & 12th of February 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi.

SBI Home Loans, Gaursons, Sikka, Civitech, Iris,ATS Homecraft, Apex, Meffier, Ramprastha, Prateek, Bhutani Infra, Raheja, Arihant, Wealth Clinic, BPTP, SG, Windlass, Aigin, Express Builders, SKA, NBCC,Anarock, Ace, and T&T, the fiesta will bring together leading real estate developers, architects, engineers, and contractors to showcase their latest projects and interact with potential buyers.

The Times Property Fiesta will showcase and provide lucrative offers on a wide range of property classifications and approved/new projects like Independent Floors, Luxury Apartments, Bungalows, Villas, and Plots. The special offers will include Zero Processing Fee, Special Concession Rate Concessions for the event, and assure of no hidden charges. Doorstep facility and special offers on spot games and quiz have also been announced to help buyers in securing their dream homes.

The fiesta will be a tremendous opportunity for everyone to fulfill their lifetime dream of having a home built with love. So if you are considering buying a home or investing in real estate, attending this event can be an excellent way to explore the latest and most innovative real estate projects in your area. The people vising the fiesta can also enjoy snacks at this grand gala from Chaayos.

Buying a property can be daunting for first-time buyers, but Times Property Fiesta 2023 is giving you all an excellent platform to speak directly with real estate experts and get valuable advice and insights on the latest market trends.

The PR Partner for the event will be Provocomm , Outdoor Partner – Prabhatam group and Gifting Partner Orphic.Grab this chance to choose houses from your desired locations, with added benefits from SBI Home Loans. So, if you are ready to buy a forever home, this fiesta is the key to unlocking the door to your dream home.