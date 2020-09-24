Unlock the Secrets of Selling with Mega eCommerce Summit

New Delhi, 24th September 2020: Pickrr is India’s leading B2B and B2C logistics services provider offering courier deliveries, warehouses, order fulfilment, and tracking system to its clients across geographical boundaries. The logistics aggregator has been invited to be a part of a three-day Mega eCommerce Sales Summit, organized by Unicommerce.

The summit is going to held from 26th to 28th September 2020 to help budding e-commerce sellers prepare for the upcoming festive season. October to November is often considered to be the most fulfilling period for retailers in India as they witness great sales during this time owing to the many festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and New Year occurring around this time.

Deepankar Madaan, AVP Sales, Pickrr is invited to be a part of more than 25 power-packed panellists who will talk about their experience in the industry and current e-commerce trends. The discussion taking place throughout the duration of the event will decide the way forward for the e-commerce ecosystem so that the participants can be prepared to plan their business growth.

Talking about his participation, Deepankar shared, “I’m elated to be a part of this young group of business leaders and industry experts. Together we can impart the best of our knowledge and experience to the service providers and online sellers who will be present there. It’s an amazing opportunity for anyone who is planning to maximize their sales during the festivities but has no clue how to go about it. Looking at the panellists and how this event has been planned, I can assure that this can be a rewarding opportunity for every participant. The timing is perfect and so are the learning prospects.”

Unicommerce offers cloud-based solutions to its e-commerce merchants and marketplaces and helps them manage their businesses. It helps its clients streamline their operations and move past the barriers of selling on multiple platforms. It has served some of the largest brands in the e-commerce industries such as Myntra, Netmeds, Caratlane, Indiabulls, and many more.

The idea of organizing this summit amidst a global crisis is to help lift individual sellers and build their Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain & Logistics, Customer Care departments. The finest industry speakers will help the participants make the most of this summit.

E-sellers can join this engaging summit at https://bit.ly/3kEtHEy