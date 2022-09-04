Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022: Conference Attendees Revealed

Arlington, VA, September 03, 2022 Bringing together the most influential thought leaders for presentations, the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA Conference agenda will explore the core trends and technologies shaping the future of unmanned maritime systems.

The topics for this year include autonomy for MCM and ASW operations, updates on key unmanned platform programs (such as UUV and USVs), preparing and supporting unmanned systems for operations, Manned/Unmanned Teaming, UMS interoperability initiatives, unmanned hydrography and oceanography, and much more.

The conference will take place on September 28-29, 2022, at the Hilton Arlington Hotel, Virginia, USA. Places are becoming limited with more than 100 delegates already confirmed; register at www.umst-usa.com/pr5.

With less than 4 weeks to go, this participant-led meeting is continuing to generate significant interest from the U.S. Navy and wider DOD, as well as international commercial partners across the domain.

These are a few of the organizations attending this year:

Air & Marine Operations (AMO), U.S. Customs And Border Protection (CBP), Anduril Industries, Bramer Group, Chess Dynamics Ltd, Center For Naval Analyses (CNA), Dell Federal, Deloitte, Directorate Of Naval Requirements/Royal Canadian Navy, Edge Case Research, Epoch Concepts LLC, Fairbanks Morse, FBI, Fortress Information Security, Headquarters Marine Corps (HQMC), Honeywell International, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC), Microsoft, Mind Technology, National Geosaptial-Intelligence Agency, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, NavalX, Navy Office of the Judge Advocate General , NSWC Carderock – Naval Sea Systems Command, U.S. Navy, Office of Naval Research, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E), PEO USC – Naval Sea Systems Command, Picarro, Prescient Edge Corporation, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Navy, Sayres and Associates, Silvus Technologies, SparkCognition, TVAR Solutions, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. DOD, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Forces Central Command, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command, U.S. Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, Ultra Maritime, Sonar Systems, Windward, plus many more.

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Honeywell – Kongsberg Maritime AS – Sayres and Associates – Silvus Technologies – SparkCognition Government Systems’ (SGS) – Windward USA