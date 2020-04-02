Unsung Heroes fighting against Covid-19 in India

Mumbai based NGO ‘Youth Dance Festival’ has initiated #BeSafeButBeKind programme to ensure comprehensive kits of essentials, including food and preventive personal care material to the watchmen of the Manish Nagar Society, Andheri.

The programme helps to provide the three-time meals including Lunch, Evening snacks and Dinner. They are also raising funds to provide sanitisers and masks.

YDF (Youth Dance Festival) with the help of Gurudwara, prepare food packets to distribute throughout the day in Andheri. The Food is cooked and packed at Gurudwara in well-sanitised kitchen which is then brought by YDF volunteers to distribute among people.

Sonny Sharma, Founder of Youth Dance Festival says “With the help of other partners and volunteers, we have successfully implemented this campaign and we are trying to reach more homeless people. In these 2 days, we have collected the donation around Rs. 2,00,000, with the help of this we are planning to fund soaps &sanitisers as to contain the spread of the virus and flatten the curve, the crucial step is to maintain the required hygiene standards”