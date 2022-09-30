Unveil India’s Biggest Body Care Launch – Nine unique caffeinated body care products by mCaffeine

Mumbai, 27th September 2022: mCaffeine, India’s first Caffeinated personal care brand announces the Biggest Body Care Launch ever on 27th September 2022, the week leading up to International Coffee Day.

mCaffeine has been launching innovative products on International Coffee Day for a few years now, to the extent that this day has become synonymous with the brand’s identity. It’s only fitting that this year it is even grander. The brand has come up with its biggest body care launch, ever. Explaining the significance of their biggest body care launch and International Coffee Day for mCaffeine Tarun Sharma, the CEO & Co-Founder of the brand said that “Coffee is not just a beverage for us, it’s an emotion that helps us connect with our consumers. And, by making International Coffee Day bigger for our Caffeinators, we want to strengthen our bond. Our biggest body care launch on 27th September has given the customers 9 new ways to celebrate their Coffee connect on this special day. International Coffee Day celebrates Coffee admirers and so does mCaffeine. With this launch, we are aiming to establish International Coffee Day as something people would look forward to.”

The brand has unveiled 9 body care products that are set to revolutionize showers with their unique presence. mCaffeine has added Coffee Shower Oil Body Wash, Hydrating Coffee Body Serum, Coffee Body Shimmer, Coffee Whipped Cream Body Wash, Coffee Bath Bomb, Coffee Bathing Shower Jelly, Coffee Bath Salt, All in One Coffee Body Mask, and Assorted Coffee Bathing Soaps – Pack of 3 to their already popular product portfolio. As per the brand, these products are a collection of pre-shower, shower and post-shower essentials crafted to transform mundane shower routines into an indulging experience.

The pre-buzz communication of the launch has already become a huge hit among consumers, a sign of even better things to come. With a unique campaign urging people to #GetNaked for the Biggest Body Care Launch, mCaffeine has generated a great buzz on the internet. The brand also came up with a game to engage the audience that ended on 25th September, 2 days prior to the launch.

Apart from that, the glimpses of their products have also become a rage among the audience. These 9 products are both experiential and efficacy driven. Here is all you need to know about mCaffeine’s latest launches.

Coffee Bathing Shower Jelly

One-of-a-kind super soft Coffee Bathing Shower Jelly that lathers quickly and glides effortlessly to leave skin fresh and fragrant. Free from gelatin and red seaweed extracts, the shower jelly deeply cleanses, softens and nourishes the skin. It’s a blend of Coffee, Caffeine, Almond Milk, and Hyaluronic Acid. With an aroma that instantly awakens the skin from within, Coffee & Caffeine helps to cleanse, rejuvenate, tone, and soothe the skin. Hyaluronic Acid and Almond milk treat the body with much-needed hydration along with retaining the moisture that leaves the skin soft and supple.

All in One – Coffee Body Mask

The All in One Coffee Body Mask is to be applied from the neck down to get smooth, even-toned and glowing skin. Powered by Coffee & Caffeine, it exfoliates to remove dark patches, dead skin and leaves you with nourished & hydrated skin. Niacinamide and Clay in this body mask reduce dark spots and pigmentation while also tackling dryness. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin and retains moisture while Clay deeply cleanses, removes tan and pigmentation.

Coffee Bath Salt

Sprinkle the Coffee Bath Salt to your bath to relax and de-stress. It’s a blend of Coffee Oil, Caffeine, Epsom Salt, and Vanilla. The sweet Coffee-Vanilla aroma invigorates the senses and uplifts the mood. Epsom Salt relaxes the body & tired muscles, relieves stress and pain while detoxifying skin. Rich in antioxidants, Coffee Oil & Caffeine, refreshes tired skin, reduces inflammation and tones & soothes skin.

Coffee Shower Oil Body Wash

Coffee Shower Oil Body Wash is a unique cleanser made of 12 nourishing oils such as Argan Oil, Macadamia Oil, Coconut Oil and Shea Nut Oil among others. This body wash relieves dryness, moisturizes, and hydrates the skin deeply. It also has antioxidant-rich ingredients like Coffee Oil & Caffeine. These ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties that tone and soothe the skin.

Coffee Whipped Cream Body Wash

Coffee Whipped Cream Body Wash instantly melts, lathers richly and gently cleanses to leave skin deeply nourished & hydrated. Infused with ingredients Coffee and Caffeine, it rejuvenates the skin and imparts a healthy glow. Whipped with the goodness of Shea Butter, the unique formula softens, smooths and maintains the skin’s natural pH balance.

Hydrating Coffee Body Serum

Hydrating Coffee Body Serum hydrates the skin instantly and revives it. Packed with a powerful blend of Coffee, Hyaluronic acid and other natural ingredients, it soothes and repairs damaged skin. The ultra-lightweight formula provides deep restorative nourishment by reducing dark spots, bumps and dryness. A quick spray of this easy-to-use serum makes skin plump and keeps it hydrated.

Coffee Body Shimmer

Coffee Body Shimmer is a long-lasting formula that lends a shiny, shimmery and matte finish to the skin. With Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid at the core, it keeps skin hydrated. This illuminizing soft shimmer is water-based, non-greasy and lightweight making it an ideal product to use during the day and night. It also exudes pure Coffee aroma that awakens the skin.

Coffee Bath Bomb (Set of 3)

Coffee Bath Bomb is a must-have for a de-stressing and relaxing bath. It dissolves into a creamy fizz on contact with water and covers your body in a rich lather that leaves the skin feeling nourished. With sweet Vanilla-Coffee notes, this bath bomb invigorates the senses and leaves the skin naturally scented.

Assorted Coffee Bathing Soaps – Pack of 3

Assorted Coffee Bathing Soaps (Pack of 3) cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize skin with a shot of Caffeine. The combo includes Deep Cleansing Coffee Bathing Soap, Exfoliating Coffee Bathing Soap and Cream Coffee Bathing Soap that will awaken your senses with its rich Coffee aroma and refresh your skin. Packed with World’s first coffee bean shaped soaps, this trio is all you need to transform your bathing routine.

With a quirky campaign, unique products, a special day, an engagement game and an emotional connection with the audience, mCaffeine’s biggest body care launch has everything required to make it grand. And, if early signs are to be believed, this launch has already started off on a great note and is set to become an event worth looking forward to. You can visit mcaffeine.com to become a part of the launch and experience showers like never before with their latest launches.