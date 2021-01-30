Unveiling The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions in the presence of IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal, and actor-author Anupam Kher and esteemed ministers Smt. Smriti Irani, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: To mark the official launch of The Connaught, New Delhi- IHCL SeleQtions, the hotel today commenced a series of bespoke events.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, along with Ms. Sonali Chauhan, General Manager, The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions unveiled the plaque of The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions, the newest jewel in the SeleQtions portfolio. The event witnessed an engaging conversation with the global actor, author and motivational speaker, Mr. Anupam Kher, who launched his book ‘Your Best Day is Today’. He was in conversation with Ms. Ina Puri.

The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions is a vibrant addition to the SeleQtions portfolio. The hotel presents a unique and striking design, combining the art deco charm of Connaught Place and contemporary luxe interiors. The elegant celebration was hosted at The Terrace and The Hub, the hotel’s eclectic bar, amidst a stunning ambience with hues of a perfect winter evening. The event witnessed a specially curated themed décor, enthralling live music, a spectrum of vibrant lights on the Hotel façade and an immersive culinary experience. The culinary team at The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions showcased an impressive repertoire of signature cocktails and an elaborate Asian fare. A customized and colorful rickshaw was a highlight that enhanced the strong sense of place and was a perfect ode to the Delhi’s quintessential tuk-tuk experience!

The evening saw the presence of renowned guests and famous personalities from different walks of life. Shri. Arvind Singh, Secretary, Tourism, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Nishikant Dubey, Ina Puri, Suhel Seth, Anu Kant Dubey were present at the event. Honorable Ministers Smt. Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences and Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology graced the occasion with their presence.