Unveiling the Regal splendor of Indian Art and Heritage with Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil

1st June 2023: Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, an eminent heritage expert, gracefully amalgamates erudition and ardor in the realm of art conservation and curation. Her illustrious academic background in Archaeology, History of Art, and Heritage Management reflects her remarkable achievements, shining a radiant light upon her expertise.

Having collaborated with esteemed institutions like the Durham UNESCO Chair and CSMVS Mumbai, Brijeshwari has emerged as a prominent figure in the preservation of cultural heritage. Currently engaged in the restoration of a cherished museum in Bhavnagar, which showcases venerable textiles and indigenous craft artifacts, she diligently spotlights the region’s opulent traditions.

Brijeshwari has embarked upon an entrepreneurial odyssey, championing the cause of women artisans through collaborative efforts. By invigorating local hand embroidery and beadwork, she breathes fresh vitality into age-old craftsmanship. However, her influence extends far beyond restoration and entrepreneurship. As the head of the contemporary Indian art department at Olympia Auctions in London and the Vice President of Mumbai-based auction house Prinseps, she actively contributes to the thriving art market.

Her prowess in curating exhibitions is exemplified by her highly acclaimed showcase honoring Bhanu Athaiya’s legacy. Presently, Brijeshwari is immersed in further archival explorations, delving into the annals of Indian art and fashion history, as she envisions an immersive exhibition and a commemorative book celebrating India’s resplendent artistic heritage.

Notably, Brijeshwari played a pivotal role in establishing the Piramal Museum of Art during her tenure at the Piramal Art Foundation. Driven by an unwavering commitment to promoting diverse cultural narratives, she embarked on expeditions across the Indian subcontinent, venturing through the enchanting landscapes of Kutch and Jaisalmer, as well as vibrant villages in Telangana and Assam.

Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil continues to etch an indelible mark in the realms of heritage conservation, art curation, and entrepreneurship. Her steadfast dedication and unparalleled expertise serve as a wellspring of inspiration for art enthusiasts and aspiring preservationists alike.