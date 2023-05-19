Unveiling the Vespa Dual: A New Era of luxury scooters in vibrant color combinations

Chennai, 19 May 2023: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters has announced an exciting addition to its stylish portfolio, the Vespa Dual. Meant for the Gen-Z who like to stand out or make a statement, the Vespa Dual is characterized by a special two-tone livery and a colorful footboard to create a bold and playful vibe. It proudly distinguishes itself from monochromatic scooters by offering four unique and classy dual-tone combinations as well as a much more comfortable pillion ride.

Introduced to cater to Generation Z’s expectation of associating with all things unique, the Vespa Dual also stands out in Vespa’s colourful universe through its duality. Equipped with Piaggio’s state-of-the-art and advanced i-get engine, the Vespa Dual is OBD-II compliant and will be available in 125cc and 150cc. The new Vespa Dual also offers a comfortable backrest, appealing and aesthetic stickers that will make heads turn, and a stylish and vivid saddle.

Designed in Italy, the attractive Vespa Dual is for the dreamers: young, bold, and brave. It is for consumers who live without worries and want to live a life that’s unique and has never been lived before. A Vespa perfect for riding to college and hangouts as well as the first interview. In a world of mediocrity, the Vespa Dual will help riders stand out and feel distinctive.

Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “ Vespa is the essence of an Italian lifestyle, of irreverent spontaneity, and living to the fullest. For years, Vespa has won over entire generations with its charisma that transmits freedom and its unconventional style. With the Vespa Dual we want to appeal to the up-and-coming Gen Z that is looking for something different and reflective of their personality. It presents us with the opportunity to reach a newer audience and welcome them to the world of Vespa. There is a Vespa for every type of customer and the Vespa Dual is for those whole like to live young and bold.

He further added, “As pioneers of luxury scooters, I am confident that the Vespa Dual will set new design trends in the sector and our riders will derive absolute pleasure from it.”

Speaking about the launch of Vespa Dual, Mr Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President of 2W Domestic Business (ICE) at Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited said, “Celebrating the young, wild, and free​, the Vespa Dual is a tribute to the youthful Vespa spirit. The Vespa Dual stands out for its unconventional and attractive color scheme that is sure to catch the eye. We have also added elements to elevate comfort for the rider as well as the pillion. The Vespa Dual is designed for those who choose to go against the grain, lead a unique life chasing new experiences, and stand out in a crowd, turning heads wherever they go.​We are excited to see its acceptance.”

These new dual-colour variants will be available in attractive combinations as follows:

Vespa Dual (VXL) : Colour : Pearl White + Azuro Provenza Price (ex-showroom, Maharashtra): VXL 125: INR 1.32L onwards VXL 150: INR 1.46L onwards Vespa Dual (VXL): Colour: Pearl White + Beige Price (ex-showroom, Maharashtra): VXL 125: INR 1.32L onwards VXL 150: INR 1.46L onwards Pearl White + Azuro Provenza Pearl White + Beige

Vespa Dual (SXL) :

Vespa Dual (SXL) :Colour : Pearl White + Matt Red Price (ex-showroom, Maharashtra): SXL 125: INR 1.37L onwards SXL 150: INR 1.49L onwards Vespa Dual (VXL): Colour: Pearl White + Matt Black Price (ex-showroom, Maharashtra): SXL 125: 1.37L onwards SXL 150: 1.49L onwards Pearl White + Matt Red Pearl White + Matt Black

The new Vespa Dual will be available from 15 May 2023 across all 250+ exclusive dealerships in India.