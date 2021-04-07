Unwelcome Down Under: Australian Investigation against SoftSwiss



In a surprising turn of events SoftSwiss, the Belarus-based online casino software provider, has been implicated in criminal tax evasion as well as found in violation of Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act of 2001 by the Australian government. SoftSwiss is known as a software provider that runs the back-end of many of the most popular online casinos, however recent events have shown that there is a hidden side to the business with shady dealings that are only now coming to light.

SoftSwiss has providers and users all over the world. Licenses originate frequently in Curacao, Malta or Cyprus and then are used by providers worldwide. These countries have two benefits for casino licensing: very low taxes (considered to be “tax havens”) and easy-to-acquire licenses. It’s up to the multinational corporations themselves to pay proper taxes as indicated by law in each country they do business in, as well as comply with local casino licensing laws.

Some countries have tougher restrictions on gambling, requiring local licenses or more intense regulation and oversight. While other countries prohibit online gaming and gambling entirely. Australia is one of those countries. SoftSwiss, however, allows Australian players to sign up and play – and even advertises to them on social media.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority, or ACMA, the regulatory body in Australia, began enforcing rules on illegal offshore and online gambling starting in 2017. One of the steps the ACMA took was telling internet service providers to block gambling sites from the Australian internet and as a result, multiple unlicensed operators have pulled out of the Australian market.

In 2019 SoftSwiss was found to be in violation of several Australian laws regarding licensing and taxation. Australian authorities reached out to SoftSwiss, informing them of corrective action required by the company and possible penalties, including large fines.

Two years on, SoftSwiss hasn’t come forward to deal with the allegations and continues to be in violation of the Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act. As a result, the founders Ivan Montik and Maksim Trafimovich have been added to the Australian Movement Alert List and are set to be arrested if they are discovered by the border police attempting to enter Australia.

This isn’t the first time the casino software provider has been implicated in criminal activity. You can read the full legal notices at this link and find more information about the allegations and news about SoftSwiss here